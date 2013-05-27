PERIGO NA PONTE AZUL

Que há um bocado de pontes exigindo uma atenção mais que especial da Prefeitura de Poço Fundo, ninguém consegue negar. Uma delas é a chamada “Ponte Azul” (que de azul não tem nada, mas problemas…). A ligação está de fato oferecendo sérios riscos para quem trafega pela estrada que leva ao bairro Piedade.

Ali, além dos sinais de deterioração, por conta da ação do tempo e do alto fluxo de veículos, também há perigo de furos ou cortes de pneus, provocado por chapas metálicas que recobrem o madeiramento. As placas estão se soltando e formando pontas que podem se tornar verdadeiras facas.

Na manhã desta segunda-feira (27), nossa equipe seguia para cobrir um acidente na “Ponte do Dando” quando percebeu o problema numa das laterais. Um motorista tratou de amassar o metal, para evitar o pior, mas a constante passagem de carros, motos e caminhões no local faz com que o problema retorne aos poucos.

Para completar, o visual não está dos melhores, com lixo e pedaços de madeira jogados (ou caídos) no rio Machadinho. Um péssimo cartão de visitas para ser mostrado a visitantes que passam pela área.

Já repassamos o problema ao Secretário de Obras de Poço Fundo, que prometeu tomar providências.