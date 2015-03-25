PERIGO NA EDGARD FERREIRA

Uma cratera se abriu na rua Edgard Ferreira, no bairro São José, o popularíssimo “Canto” (proximidades da Igreja de Santa Rita) e está colocando em risco veículos que passam pelo local. O enorme buraco se originou, como ocorre sempre que chove de maneira constante, a partir de um entupimento e infiltrações da rede de captação de águas pluviais e do esgoto, e o calçamento está ficando totalmente oco.
Segundo moradores, o problema surgiu já cerca de uma semana, e a única ação da Prefeitura até o momento foi a colocação de um cavalete para sinalizar o local. A questão é que todo o setor deveria ser isolado, pois há grande possibilidade de que a cratera aumente ainda mais e que carros mais pesados possam afundar por não saber que o calçamento está servindo apenas como uma espécie de “casca”, facilmente quebrável.
Fomos conferir de perto a situação e entramos em contato imediatamente com a Ouvidoria da Prefeitura, solicitando medidas para  proteção de motoristas e pedestres (há muitas crianças na área), enquanto o conserto não é realizado. Antes do fechamento desta nota, o ouvidor Alexandre Ferreira informou que o pedido já havia sido repassado à Secretaria de Obras.

 

