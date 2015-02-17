PENÚLTIMO DIA DE MUITO AGITO COM COLABORAÇÃO DE SÃO PEDRO

O penúltimo dia de Carnaval em Poço Fundo foi um dos mais agitados. O público estava receoso de que o tempo chuvoso pudesse fazer com que o segundo desfile das Escolas de Samba do município fosse adiado, mas São Pedro colaborou e durante todo o tempo das passagens não caiu uma só gota de água. Uma leve precipitação só veio a ocorrer depois que o show da noite já havia começado.

Os detalhes você tem na próxima edição do JPF.

(PS: As imagens são recortes de videos feitos para edição posterior, sendo que das escolas estão postadas na ordem que seguiu as apresentações da noite)