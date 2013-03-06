PEDIDOS NOVOS, PROBLEMAS ANTIGOS

by admin

Numa sessão ordinária rápida e sem muita burocracia, os vereadores da Câmara de Poço Fundo abordaram, nesta segunda-feira (3), temas antigos mas que ainda geram um bocado de discussões. Indicações feitas pelos edis, e aprovadas por unanimidade, pedem ao prefeito Renato Ferreira que se tome providências para resolver problemas como o das enchentes no bairro São Benedito, o da má qualidade do fornecimento de água no Paiolinho (solicitando inclusive que a Copasa se instale no Distrito), o da presença de andarilhos no coreto da Praça São Francisco e o das irregularidades nos passeios e calçadas, dentre outros. Em alguns dos pedidos, reportagens do JPF sobre alguns dos casos foram citadas.
Na mesma reunião, também foi aprovada a Lei de Diretrizes Orçamentárias (LDO) para o exercício de 2014.
Detalhes você terá em nossa próxima edição impressa.

224 thoughts on “PEDIDOS NOVOS, PROBLEMAS ANTIGOS

  2. Somebody necessarily help to make seriously posts I would state. This is the very first time I frequented your website page and thus far? I surprised with the analysis you made to make this particular put up extraordinary. Excellent process!

  3. A fascinating discussion is worth comment. I believe that you ought to write more on this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but generally people don’t speak about these issues. To the next! Many thanks!!

  4. Nice piece. Every phase of our lives prepares us for the next phase and the greater the opportunities ahead the tougher the preparation. Congratulation Huntly, keep keeping on the sky is your spring board. Stay inspired. Cheers!!

  5. The following time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as a lot as this one. I mean, I do know it was my option to read, however I truly thought youd have one thing fascinating to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix should you werent too busy searching for attention.

  6. I like the valuable information you supply on your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and test again here frequently. I am moderately certain I will learn lots of new stuff proper right here! Best of luck for the following!

  10. Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is wonderful blog. An excellent read. I will definitely be back.

  16. you are in reality a good webmaster. The website loading speed is incredible. It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick. Also, The contents are masterwork. you have performed a magnificent job on this matter!

  20. I cherished up to you’ll obtain performed right here. The caricature is tasteful, your authored material stylish. however, you command get got an impatience over that you want be handing over the following. in poor health definitely come more formerly once more as exactly the similar just about very ceaselessly within case you shield this increase.

  22. Pingback: Google

  23. Will be certainly an interesting web page that has simply been deleted, but due to miracle of hibernation, really still open in Chrome. The is actually, when I conserve it, it appears to attempt to retrieve the web page from its resource on the internet, which has disappeared. Is there in whatever way I can configure Firefox in order to save the locally-held files rather?.

  26. Pingback: Trenda - Pop Culture

  27. Pingback: apk games

  28. Pingback: big boss vibrator

  30. Pingback: dragon ball z game for pc

  31. Pingback: adult Branded Toys

  33. Pingback: kala jadoo

  36. Excellent website that has been up and running for a while now, and for numerous factors I want to replace it with a WordPress site… So , how do I start building the WordPress site – in a seperate folder from the “public_html” folder? When you will be ready to move it into the public_html folder, do you have to correct whatever file-paths and link errors?.

  39. Pingback: Technology news

  40. Pingback: Couples Toys

  41. Pingback: nighties

  43. That is the right blog for anybody who desires to search out out about this topic. You notice a lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I really would want…HaHa). You positively put a brand new spin on a subject thats been written about for years. Nice stuff, just great!

  44. Pingback: pokemon go free download

  45. Pingback: how to earn money online

  47. I’m extremely inspired along with your writing talents as well as with the layout to your weblog. Is this a paid topic or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to look a nice blog like this one nowadays..

  48. Pingback: Rabbit Vibrators

  51. Pingback: free download for windows 8

  53. An interesting discussion is worth comment. I think that you should write more on this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but generally people are not enough to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers

  54. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 8

  55. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your website? My blog is in the very same area of interest as yours and my users would certainly benefit from a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Thanks a lot!

  58. I could write better than the average person (not that is saying very much these days) and I use strong views on numerous subjects. I don’t have experience as a journalist or specialized writer, but what does a person need to start blogging and who have pays, in the event that the tumblr gets acquired as a writer?.

  59. Pingback: 福井歯医者

  60. Pingback: בגדי הריון

  61. Pingback: movers barrie ontario canada

  63. Pingback: Renault

  64. I see content articles online continuously and some are very interesting. Since I’ve written quite a few articles myself, and even published a number of books, it may be helpful for myself to obtain my name out generally there by presenting my content. How would I go about putting them online for everyone to access, and could I generate income posting them? This may be a silly query but , perform people generally seek copyright for their on the web articles? Thanks a lot..

  66. Pingback: stalik

  67. Pingback: JynxBox V22

  68. Pingback: life insurance for smokers

  69. We want to start a celebrity blog page, like Perez Hilton. Yet how do all of us create a blog page, with a couple writing? Also how do we get celeb gossip? We wish to know all of the steps to have this blog popular in the world and the way to start it..

  72. I have a friend that needs to raise $35, 000 to get out of debt after becoming laid off. This would give her the fresh start on life since there are not many jobs in this field she can move and begin over. I would really like to help her and start a website for donations, also if people just offered a money, you obtain enough people and it could really make a difference..

  75. Pingback: kala jadoo

  76. Pingback: video sharing script

  78. Pingback: The Best G Spot Vibrator

  84. Pingback: the best sex toys

  92. Pingback: free pc games download full version for windows 7

  95. New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

  96. New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

  98. Cialis Glicemia [url=http://dan5325.com]viagra[/url] Fliagra Cheap Cialis Extra Strength Acticin E [url=http://edfastmedrxshop.com]generic viagra[/url] Priligy 60 Mg Costo Viagra Canada Mastercard Achat Cialis 20mg [url=http://comprarpropeciaspain.com]propecia ejercicios[/url] Purple Pharmacy Algodones Mexico Lawsuits Against Zithromax [url=http://sukvit.com]viagra[/url] Cialis Viagra Risques Viagra Impuissance Amoxicillin Dosage Chicken [url=http://drugslr.com]cialis[/url] Compare Generic Cialis Prices Priligy Straits Times

  99. Pingback: fantasy flex vibrator

  107. Pingback: moving company harrisburg pa

  111. Simply wish to say your article is as surprising. The clarity in your post is simply excellent and i can assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable work.

  115. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your weblog. You have some really good articles and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an email if interested. Kudos!

  117. Pingback: car racing games for windows 7

  118. This web site is really a walk-through for all of the info you wanted about this and didnaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТt know who to ask. Glimpse here, and youaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТll definitely discover it.

  121. You have made some good points there. I looked on the internet to learn more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.

  123. Pingback: massage tucson

  124. Pingback: Do it yourself divorce Texas

  135. Pingback: erectile dysfunction

  138. Pingback: SEO services in lahore

  139. Pingback: g spot vibrator

  153. Pingback: 1850 Access Point

  155. Pingback: free download for windows 8

  157. Pingback: kona coffee company

  160. Pingback: cheap jordan

  161. Pingback: Water Based Lube

  163. Pingback: windows games free download

  164. Pingback: Cheap Vape Juice

  166. Propecia Leucocitos Cost Of Generic Sildenafil [url=http://dolobid.net]viagra[/url] Medrol 4 Kopen Viagra Side Effects Viagra Online Canada Mastercard Purchasing Secure Acticin By Money Order In Internet Medicament Zithromax [url=http://wirks.net]propecia e impotencia efecto secundario[/url] Keflex Tablets And Pregnancy Clomid 2 Par Aliment Cialis Viagra Preisvergleich Levitra Success Rate [url=http://ednorxmedfor.com]cialis[/url] Acquistare Kamagra 48h Consegna Overnight Delivery Of Viagra Viagra Valor Viagra Online Bestellen Ausland [url=http://drugsly.com]viagra[/url] Crestor 10mg Capelli Finasteride Propecia Silagra Online Italia Tamsulosin 400 Mg Without Prescription [url=http://clomiphenecitrate50mgformen.com]buy clomiphene citrate canada[/url] Tadalafil 5mg Generic Strep Throat Keflex Comprar De Propecia

  172. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  173. We stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to going over your web page yet again.

  174. Pingback: How to Use Tongue Vibrator,

  183. Pingback: go to my site

  185. Getting a new pc. Can’t appear to get my bookmarks away of chrome. Need this information TONIGHT. Need to give the pc to it’s new owner tomorrow morning. Is there in any case I can save the book marks within an firefox account on-line so that once i download chrome on the brand-new computer they will be there?? PLEASE HELP. Thanx..

  192. That is a great tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very accurate information Thank you for sharing this one. A must read post!

  193. Pingback: Slim iphone cases for iPhone 6s

  195. We wonder why those hosts with copyrighted content stay up. I realize a great deal of “don’t post any US content” however they don’t treatment at all about content from japan… Is it just that Asia doesn’t caution much about their the laws of copyright?.. It is hundreds or maybe even thousands of servers with content from Japan however they only get DMCA alerts for US materials or something that got translated by a US company… Additionally they often have several content on their website, like images or small records..

  196. My bestfriend and I want to make a blogging site, but we dont know which one to use. We basically will certainly just be posting random stuff about not we need the site to become fun and decorative, not just a basic layout..

  202. Mail Order Amoxicillin [url=http://fast-medrx.com]viagra online prescription[/url] Lasting Longer In Bed Exercises Canadian Discount Pharmacies Comprar Antabus Viagra Wholesale China Propecia Depression Hair Transplant Tentex Royal [url=http://buyprednisone10mg.com]over counter prednisone[/url] Kamagra Oral Jelly Online Kaufen Propecia Veneno Sin Cialis Pills Sale Ontario How To Get A Free Trial Of Levitra Levitra Comprar Espana [url=http://leftmy.com]cialis[/url] Levitra Pharmacie En Ligne Propecia Infertilidad Efectos Secundarios Zithromax Prescribing Info Viagra Comment Prendre Acquisto Levitra Originale Italia 193 Dth 24 B Kamal Kunj Mumbai India [url=http://norco5.com]buy vardenafil 40 mg malaysia[/url] Affordable Levitra Viagra Puissant Pour Homme Buy Viagra With Debit Card Cialis Efectos Cialis In Nurnberg Prix Propecia Pas Cher [url=http://drugsor.com]generic levitra professional[/url] Drugstore Finasteride Cod Accepted Website Viagra On Line Vendita

  203. It is laborious to search out knowledgeable folks on this matter, but you sound like you recognize what you are speaking about! Thanks

  205. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

  209. I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!

  211. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!

  214. Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, let alone the content!

  216. Pingback: fleshlight reviews

  217. Pingback: handbag wholesale in nairobi

  218. Pingback: MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS

  222. Pingback: petaxi

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.