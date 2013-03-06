PEDIDOS NOVOS, PROBLEMAS ANTIGOS

Numa sessão ordinária rápida e sem muita burocracia, os vereadores da Câmara de Poço Fundo abordaram, nesta segunda-feira (3), temas antigos mas que ainda geram um bocado de discussões. Indicações feitas pelos edis, e aprovadas por unanimidade, pedem ao prefeito Renato Ferreira que se tome providências para resolver problemas como o das enchentes no bairro São Benedito, o da má qualidade do fornecimento de água no Paiolinho (solicitando inclusive que a Copasa se instale no Distrito), o da presença de andarilhos no coreto da Praça São Francisco e o das irregularidades nos passeios e calçadas, dentre outros. Em alguns dos pedidos, reportagens do JPF sobre alguns dos casos foram citadas.

Na mesma reunião, também foi aprovada a Lei de Diretrizes Orçamentárias (LDO) para o exercício de 2014.

