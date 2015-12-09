PÉ DE MILHO NO BUEIRO

by admin

1 - pe de milho

 

Moradores da rua Custódio Amador Pinto, no bairro São José (Canto) resolveram fazer um protesto bem humorado na internet. Cansados de esperar pelo desentupimento dos bueiros da via, há muito tempo tapados por terra, eles resolveram fotografar um pé de milho nascido em um deles e publicar nas redes sociais, como forma de chamar a atenção das autoridades para o problema.

Vale lembrar que as ruas daquela área são em geral muito íngremes, e vários danos ocorrem nos calçamentos por conta de chuvas fortes. Com bueiros entupidos, a situação fica ainda pior.

Fica aí o registro do protesto e a esperança de que o problema seja resolvido em breve.

991 thoughts on “PÉ DE MILHO NO BUEIRO

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.