PASTORAL CARCERÁRIA PERDE O SEU LÍDER

O município de Poço Fundo está se despedindo nesta sexta-feira (5) de mais uma ilustre figura de sua história. Faleceu, aos 73 anos, o coordenador da Pastoral Carcerária Vanderlei de Oliveira.

“Vanderlei do Bemge”, como era mais conhecido por ter trabalhado no banco estatal por mais de 30 anos, nasceu em Machado, mas veio para Poço Fundo ainda criança e aqui fincou raízes. Depois de se aposentar como bancário, dedicou-se às causas sociais enquanto mantinha, com toda simplicidade que lhe era característica, algumas plantações de café na zona rural do município.

Destacou-se como líder dos movimentos que atuam em favor do detentos poço-fundenses, coordenando a Pastoral Carcerária e, mais recentemente, compondo a Diretoria do Conselho da Comunidade, que cuida do bom andamento das Execuções Penais.

O lider comunitário estava lutando contra as consequências de um Acidente Vascular Cerebral desde o dia 15 de dezembro do ano passado, mas infelizmente não resistiu.

O corpo está sendo velado no Velório Municipal, e o sepultamento está marcado para as 15h00, após as últimas homenagens, no cemitério local.