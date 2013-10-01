PASTOR É PRESO POR POSSE ILEGAL DE ARMA EM PARAGUAÇU

Um homem que se apresenta como pastor evangélico foi preso em Paraguaçu, no final da manhã desta terça-feira (9). F.A.S. (30 anos) tinha um revólver calibre 38 e várias munições em sua residência, inclusive deflagradas, além de roupas e outros produtos de origem duvidosa. Uma moto também foi apreendida.

O rapaz foi alvo de investigações por parte da Polícia Civil após denúncias anônimas. O delegado Eduardo Braga Corrêa solicitou e foi expedido um mandado de busca e apreensão para a residência, pelo Juizado da Comarca. A ordem foi cumprida com apoio da Polícia Militar.

Segundo Eduardo, o rapaz, que se apresenta também como sócio-fundador de uma pequena igreja evangélica no município e tem uma loja embaixo de sua moradia, admitiu que “gosta de armas” e chegou a agir de maneira arrogante tanto com a sua equipe como com os militares.

O suspeito e o material foram levados para a Delegacia da Paraguaçu, para as demais providências.

Fotos: Polícia Civil