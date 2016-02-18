PASSAGEM DE COMANDO DA 18ª CIA. DE POLÍCIA MILITAR INDEPENDENTE

Acontece, neste momento, na Praça Getúlio Vargas, em Alfenas, a passagem  de Comando da 18ª Região da Polícia Militar. Na solenidade, o tenente coronel Josué Emerick transfere o cargo ao tenente coronel Aurecy Argemiro Ferreira. Militares de diversas cidades pertencentes à 18 Regional prestigiam o ato, além de autoridades.

Detalhes da cerimônia e a cobertura completa você confere na próxima edição do JPF.

11997355_1050155348409680_1866960180_n 12041805_1050155308409684_975713314_n 12736396_1050154945076387_287793230_n

 

