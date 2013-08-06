PARA CUIDAR DA SAÚDE DE QUEM VIVE NO CAMPO

Um belo projeto desenvolvido pela Unifal (Universidade Federal de Alfenas), com o objetivo de detectar e prevenir doenças crônicas entre os moradores da zona rural, tem ações realizadas em Poço Fundo na manhã deste sábado (8), no Centro de Pastoral Monsenhor Afonsinho.

Professores e estudantes da instituição recolhem sangue para realização de diversos exames, que visam avaliar, por exemplo, se a pessoa tem doenças como diabetes, problemas hepáticos, colesterol alto e até câncer de próstata, dentre outros. Na mesma oportunidade, são proferidas palestras sobre diversas enfermidades que podem ser descobertas através destas avaliações e também como se prevenir contra elas.

Numa primeira oportunidade, em abril, foram avaliadas cerca de 130 pessoas. Desta vez, espera-se atingir o número de 170 atendidos.

O evento, que conta com apoio da Coopfam em Poço Fundo, tem encerramento previsto para o meio-dia.

