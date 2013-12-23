PAPAI NOEL “RADICAL” DÁ SHOW NA IGREJA MATRIZ

De novo, uma ação especial em prol das crianças fez todo mundo olhar para o alto da Igreja Matriz, após a celebração da missa deste domingo (22). O cabeleireiro Mauro promoveu, com seu esporte favorito, o rapel, uma chegada pra lá de radical de Papai Noel.

Vestido de bom velhinho, o profissional desceu da torre do templo, de uma altura de cerca de 45 metros, fazendo manobras que deixaram os espectadores, principalmente as crianças, totalmente extasiados.

O tempo, relativamente curto, nem foi tão importante. Pra galerinha, valeu o abraço e a singela entrega de balas na casinha de Papai Noel, após a arriscada descida.

O servidor público Rogério, já conhecido por suas arrepiantes caminhadas no alto da torre, para instalação das luzes de Natal, ajudou na preparação das cordas.

No que depender do “gostinho de quero mais”, a atividade tem tudo para realmente se tornar uma boa tradição natalina em Poço Fundo. Só mais uma das tantas coisas boas que nossa gente sabe criar.