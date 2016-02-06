PÁLIO ATINGE ECO SPORT ESTACIONADO NA FERREIRA DE ASSIS

Um Fiat Pálio atingiu um Ford Eco Sport que estava estacionado na rua Ferreira de Assis, no final da tarde desta quinta-feira (2). Felizmente, ninguém ficou ferido. Apurações feitas no local dão conta de que a motorista do fiat teria provavelmente passado mal, e por isso perdeu o controle da direção, ocasionando a colisão.

A Policia Militar esteve no local para os devidos levantamentos e providências.