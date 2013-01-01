PADRE POÇO-FUNDENSE LANÇA LIVRO EM SUA TERRA NATAL

Em um evento simples mas carregado de emoções e boas lembranças, aconteceu, na noite deste sábado (31), o lançamento do primeiro livro do sacerdote poço-fundense Gilvair Messias (31 anos), A obra, intitulada “De volta ao Jardim”, traz, numa linguagem poética e metafórica, grandes lições de vida. Como diz o próprio autor, trata-se de “uma fábula existencial, que toca todo o ser humano, com sua idas e vindas, desencontros, saudades, buscas e despedidas”.

O padre, que antes do encontro com seus futuros leitores celebrou uma missa na Igreja de São Benedito, com templo lotado, afirma que a história tem muito de suas próprias vivências. Para ele, o momento era muito especial, pois o título do livro remete exatamente às suas origens, à sua familia, ao seu povo e à esta terra, de onde ele saiu para a vida sacerdotal.

