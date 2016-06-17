PADRE COMUNICA ACORDO SOBRE ACADEMIA E FESTA DE SÃO BENEDITO

Uma reunião realizada na última segunda-feira (13) entre lideranças da Paróquia São Francisco e da Prefeitura de Poço Fundo buscou e encontrou um consenso para os atritos gerados pela instalação de uma Academia ao ar livre na Praça Antônio Velanni, espaço da Festa de São Benedito, bem próximo à data do evento e sem contato com a Igreja. A Prefeitura se comprometeu em garantir que os aparelhos não coloquem em risco a segurança do grande público que participará dos festejos.
Confira, abaixo, uma nota que o Padre Cláudio Braz, pároco de Poço Fundo, enviou à nossa reportagem, solicitando divulgação:
“O Deus da esperança, que nos cumula de toda alegria e paz em nossa fé pela ação do Espírito Santo, estejam convosco”. (Rm 15,13)
A paróquia é uma porção do povo de Deus, circunscrita num território próprio, ligada a uma (Arqui) Diocese, no caso nossa Paróquia de São Francisco de Paula, pertence à Arquidiocese de Pouso Alegre. A paróquia na pessoa do seu Pároco e dos Vigários Paroquiais, e de todas as lideranças vivas, deve continuamente e constantemente “evangelizar”, para que Jesus se torne conhecido, amado, acolhido e seguido.
A paróquia tem dentro do contexto de sua missão, dialogar com a sociedade, com as instituições, movimentos, ONGS, e órgãos públicos, bem como o diálogo Ecumênico e Inter Religioso. Nossa paróquia realizou nesta segunda-feira (13/06/2016), um encontro de diálogo e partilha, com Autoridades do poder Executivo e Legislativo de nosso município, sobre a organização da festa de São Benedito, foram vários assuntos e com sabedoria e discernimento conversamos sobre a colocação da academia ao ar livre, na Praça São Benedito, e todos juntos: lideranças paroquiais, prefeito, presidente da câmara e secretário de esportes percebemos os benefícios que a academia vai proporcionar para os moradores daquela localidade.
A academia ao ar livre, não será objeto ou instrumento que possa atrapalhar a festa de São Benedito, pois, sobre este bem disponibilizado aos moradores daquela localidade, a Prefeitura em conjunto com a Paróquia planejou meios adequados para a conservação e proteção de todos os transeuntes na ocasião da festa.
Aproveito para agradecer os festeiros, os voluntários da Festa, a Prefeitura Municipal e Câmara Municipal, e a todos que amam Poço Fundo, e são devotos de São Benedito, que junto a nós; Paróquia, Prefeitura e Câmara Municipal, somaram forças para termos uma festa de fé, de cultura, confraternização e solidificação dos laços humanos.
Deus vos abençoe e vos guarde! Que ele vos ilumine com a luz de sua face e vos seja favorável! Que ele vos mostre o seu rosto e vos traga a paz! Que ele vos dê a saúde da alma e do corpo! (Nm 6,24-26).
Pe. Cláudio Antonio Braz
Pároco – Paroquia São Francisco de Paula
Poço Fundo-MG
