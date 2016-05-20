PADRE AFONSO É HOMENAGEADO NA PRAÇA DO PERPÉTUO SOCORRO

by admin

1 - padres afonso2O Monsenhor Afonso Ligório Rosa, para muitos poço-fundenses já considerado santo, agora tem espaço mais que garantido na Praça do Perpétuo Socorro. Uma estátua do sacerdote, que estava há alguns anos na propriedade do empresário Anisio Ferreira, o Anísio do Café, fervoroso devoto foi instalada bem perto da Igreja da comunidade após conversações com os padres da paróquia São Francisco.

A instalação ainda requer alguns acabamentos, e deverá ser inaugurada oficialmente em data ainda a ser marcada. “De preferência, em algum dia que tenha ligação especial com a história deste sacerdote tão importante para Poço Fundo”, disse o vigário paroquial Pe. Paulo Giovanni.

Mesmo assim, a obra já pode ser contemplada na pracinha, e chama a atenção de quem passa pela área.

