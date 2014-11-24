OUTRA PORTA DE VIDRO ARROMBADA NO CENTRO

Continuam os furtos no Centro de Poço Fundo, notadamente na região da Praça São Francisco. A mais recente vítima foi a Laqcua Perfumes, a loja do Nercy. Na madrugada desta segunda-feira (24), a porta de vidro foi aberta facilmente pelo ladrão, que levou produtos e pouco mais de R$ 300 em dinheiro.

A Policia Militar foi acionada e tenta encontrar pistas que possam levar ao autor ou autores do delito.

Na semana passada, a invasão aconteceu na Lojas Ramos (outra com porta de vidro), com o mesmo modus operandi. O bandido simplesmente limpou o dinheiro do caixa.

Fica mais uma vez o alerta aos comerciantes. Os bandidos já sabem que beleza não significa segurança, e estão fazendo a festa com as portas blindex. Se esta for a sua opção para o acesso ao estabelecimento, procure investir em outros elementos para garantir que ele não seja o próximo alvo.