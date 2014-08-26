OUTRA MORTE NA MG 179

Mais uma morte decorrente de acidente na MG 179 foi registrada nesta tarde (26), no quilômetro 18, nas imediações do bairro da Caiana. Rogers Botazini (42 anos) acabou falecendo após colidir seu Fiat Linea frontalmente contra um caminhão bitrem. Segundo informações preliminares, a vítima, que trabalha na Delegacia de Machado, seguia para a repartição, quando, no trecho citado, invadiu a pista contrária na frente do utilitário. Com o impacto, o carro ficou no acostamento, mas voltado para a direção contrária à que seguia, e a carreta, sem controle, foi parar no meio de um cafezal. O caminhoneiro afirma que foi impossível evitar o acidente.

Dados colhidos por nossa reportagem no local do sinistro, apontam para a suspeita de que Rogers tenha passado mal ao volante, pois sofria de Diabetes. A Perícia está no local, juntamente com Polícia Rodoviária Estadual, Corpo de Bombeiros e todos os componentes da Polícia Civil de Machado.

Detalhes desta fatalidade você confere na próxima edição da Gazeta.









