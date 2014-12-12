OUTRA AQUAPLANAGEM NAS PROXIMIDADES DO CLUBE DOS VETERANOS

Motoristas e motociclistas que trafegam pela rodovia MG 179 precisam tomar muito cuidado em dias chuvosos nas proximidades do Clube dos Veteranos, especialmente os que seguem no sentindo Poço Fundo – Machado. Em um ponto pouco antes da entrada do clube, as aquaplanagem tem sido comuns há muito tempo, e até o momento nenhuma ação do DER foi desenvolvida para resolver o problema.

Nesta sexta-feira (12), um caminhonete S-10 atravessou a pista depois de passar pela enxurrada e foi parar no mesmo ponto onde um Corolla caiu recentemente. Ninguém se feriu, assim como no primeiro caso, mas esperamos que, como aconteceu em um outro ponto (a curva do Rebenta Rabicho), a solução não chegue apenas depois que morrer alguém.

