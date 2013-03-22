OPORTUNIDADE: POLICIA CIVIL COM INSCRIÇÕES ABERTAS PARA VÁRIAS ÁREAS

A Polícia Civil de Minas Gerais divulgou quatro editais de concursos públicos para 1.497 vagas em cargos de nível médio/ técnico e superior. Os salários variam de R$ 939,15 a R$ 5.446,78.
No edital nº 1 são 121 vagas para médico legista. Para participar da seleção, os candidatos devem ter nível superior em medicina. O salário é de R$ 5.446,78. A jornada de trabalho é de 40 horas semanais.
No edital º 2 são 95 vagas para perito criminal. Os candidatos devem ter nível superior em qualquer área. O salário é de R$ 5.446,78. A jornada de trabalho é de 40 horas semanais.
No edital nº 3 são 415 vagas para analista da Policia Civil, sendo 315 para nível I (nível superior e pós-graduação) e 100 para nível III (apenas nível superior). Os salários variam de R$ 1.707,55 a R$ 2.541,52. A jornada de trabalho é de 40 horas semanais.
As vagas são para as áreas de administração de empresas, administrativo – gestão pública, arquitetura e urbanismo, biomedicina, ciência da informação, ciências contábeis, comunicação social, direito, enfermagem, engenharia civil, engenharia de telecomunicações, engenharia elétrica, estatística, farmácia, fisioterapia, fonoaudiologia, medicina nas especialidades de angiologia, cardiologia, clínica médica, dermatologia, endocrinologia, gastroenterologista, geriatria, ginecologia, hematologia, medicina do trabalho, oftalmologia, ortopedia, otorrinolaringologia, patologia clínica, pediatra, proctologia, psiquiatria e urologia, nutrição, odontologia nas especialidades de cirurgia, dentística, endodontia, odontopediatria, ortodontia, periodontia e protesista, pedagogia, psicologia, serviço social, sociologia e tecnologia da informação.
No edital nº 4 são 866 vagas para técnico assistente da Polícia Civil. Para participar da seleção, os candidatos devem ter nível médio/ técnico. As vagas são para a área administrativa, técnico em enfermagem, técnico em patologia clínica, técnico em radiologia e consultório dentário. O salário é de R$ 939,15 e a jornada de trabalho varia de 24 a 40 horas semanais.
As inscrições devem ser feitas pelo site www.fumarc.com.br no período de 18 de março a 18 de abril. A taxa varia de R$ 52 a R$ 76. Os candidatos também podem se inscrever na sede da Acadepol, localizada na Rua Oscar Negrão de Lima, 200, das 9h às 17h.
Para analista e técnico assistente haverá apenas prova objetiva.
Já para os cargos de médico legista e perito criminal, o concurso é composto pelas seguintes etapas: prova de conhecimentos – objetiva, avalição psicológica, exames biomédicos e biofísicos, investigação social e curso de formação policial.
Os candidatos matriculados no Curso de Formação Policial serão designados aspirantes receberão bolsa de estudos, equivalente a 50% do valor correspondente ao salário.
A prova objetiva será aplicada no dia 26 de maio, na cidade de Belo Horizonte.
O concurso público terá 2 anos de validade e poderá ser prorrogado, uma vez, pelo mesmo período.
