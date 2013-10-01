OPERAÇÃO RENDE SEIS PRISÕES EM MACHADO

Seis pessoas foram presas pela Polícia Militar, na manhã desta terça-feira (9), durante operação de combate ao crime organizado em Machado. Quatro dos detidos são albergados que foram alvo de processo e regressão ao regime fechado, por descumprir com as normas do semi-aberto. Os outros dois foram presos em flagrante, suspeitos de tráfico de drogas.

Os mandados de busca, apreensão e prisão foram expedidos pelo Juizado da Comarca e cumpridos por policiais de Machado e de Alfenas. Os alvos estavam nos bairros Jardim dos Funcionários, Santa Luíza, Vila Centenária, Jardim das Oliveiras e Centro.

Também foram apreendidos crack, maconha, celular e até um simulacro de arma de fogo. Tudo foi levado para a Delegacia de Machado, juntamente com os detidos.

