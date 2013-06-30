ÓPERA DA CIDADE PRETA REPETE SUCESSO DA ESTRÉIA

O espetáculo musical “A Ópera da Cidade Preta” voltou a encantar o público neste sábado (29). Depois da impressionante repercussão positiva após a estréia, em Alfenas, cerca de 200 espectadores fizeram questão de ir ao belo Teatro do Colégio Imaculada Conceição (CIC), em Machado, para apreciar a peça, que não só revela promissores talentos da região, como também a grande criatividade e sensibilidade do seu autor e diretor, o poeta e músico Bruno de Souza.

Só podia terminar como terminou, com uma calorosa salva de palmas, de acordo com o figurino dos grandes sucessos. E este, com certeza, ainda será mostrado a muitos outros públicos.

Detalhes sobre a apresentação nas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.