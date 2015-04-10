OPEN DE JIU JITSU MOVIMENTA POÇO FUNDO

Teve inicio com um certo atraso, por conta do número recorde de inscrições, mais um Open de Jiu Jitsu de Poço Fundo. Mais de 340 atletas de várias cidades da região estão na disputa.

A abertura se deu por volta das 11h00, com participação de autoridades como o Prefeito Renato Oliveira e o Diretor de Esportes de Poço Fundo, Thiago dos Santos, e em seguida já tiveram inicio aos combates, com os pequenos e pequenas com até 11 anos de idade. A galera se encantou, naturalmente, com as fofurinhas entre cinco e oito anos, que já começaram a mostrar o que estão aprendendo com os adultos, mas claramente mais se divertem do que competem.

Mais detalhes e os resultados finais você irá conferir em nossa próxima edição do JPF.