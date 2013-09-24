ÔNIBUS ATROPELA IRMÃO DE VEREADOR NO PAIOLINHO

Um agricultor foi atingido por um ônibus da Viação Santa Cruz, na Praça do Distrito do Paiolinho, na manhã desta terça-feira (24). De acordo com as primeiras informações recebidas por nossa reportagem, Hudson Alves, irmão do vereador Wagner Alves (o Waguinho), sofreu graves ferimentos numa das pernas e foi socorrido ao Pronto Atendimento Municipal, de onde acabou sendo transferido para o Hospital Alzira Velano, em Alfenas. Apesar de ter sofrido uma grave fratura, ele não corre risco de morte, segundo fontes do Hospital de Gimirim.

Não há ainda informações sobre o estado de saúde da vítima, e estamos aguardando dados oficiais sobre o ocorrido para, em breve, repassar mais detalhes.