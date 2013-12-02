OI/TELEMAR: SETE DIAS DE DESCASO COM A POPULAÇÃO POÇO-FUNDENSE

Desde a última segunda-feira (25 de novembro), moradores da rua Arcanjo Mendes, de parte do bairro Santa Helena e das proximidades do Hospital de Gimirim estão enfrentando vários dissabores por conta de fios da Oi/Telemar, que foram atingidos por um caminhão na manhã daquela data e até às 11h00, de hoje (2/12) não foram consertados. Um casal de idosos não consegue falar com a filha, uma funcionária pública não tem como colocar seu carro na garagem (o cabo impede a passagem), caminhões carregados têm dificuldades para passar pela esquina da via com a rua Tiradentes e, o mais grave, ao que parece até o telefone principal do Hospital de Gimirim foi danificado, impedindo o acionamento de ambulâncias em casos de emergência.

Segundo clientes e moradores, várias ligações foram realizadas no telefone de atendimento da Oi (10331), e em todos a resposta era a mesma: a empresa, friamente, informava que tinha um prazo de 72 horas para atender ao pedido de conserto. O detalhe é que já se passaram 168 horas desde o primeiro acionamento, e nenhuma providência foi tomada.

Uma das moradoras fez um boletim de ocorrência sobre o caso, e promete acionar a Justiça contra a empresa, pelos problemas que vem enfrentando.

Nossa reportagem ligou para o número de emergência da Oi, e o procedimento padrão do telemarketing chega a ser revoltante. Novamente, informaram do prazo (de 72 horas), mas diante do relato de várias questões, inclusive a possibilidade de ocorrer uma morte pelo fato de um paciente ou familiar deste não conseguir pedir socorro, os funcionários simplesmente não sabiam o que dizer.

No setor técnico, a informação foi de que o pedido seria colocado na área de prioridade, após muita insistência de nosso repórter.

Estamos aguardando as providências, e continuamos acompanhando cada lance, para saber até onde vai a falta de respeito desta operadora com seus clientes e com a população em geral de Poço Fundo.

Em tempo: Se você precisa entrar em contato com o Hospital de Gimirim, tente pelo (35) 3283-1026 ou pelo 190, o telefone de emergência da Policia Militar.