OCORRÊNCIAS DE ACIDENTES SEM VÍTIMAS JÁ PODEM SER REGISTRADAS PELA INTERNET

Desde a última quarta-feira (30), Minas Gerais conta com a primeira Delegacia Virtual do Estado. A ideia é otimizar o tempo das pessoas e também desafogar as ocorrências nas delegacias físicas e postos da Polícia Militar (PM).
Nesta primeira fase, apenas um tipo de ocorrência poderá ser feita pela internet: as de acidentes de trânsito sem vítimas. Basta acessar o site delegaciavirtual.sids.mg.gov.bre fazer o registro. Para isso, o usuário deve ter mais de 18 anos e, caso seja estrangeiro, deve estar mundo dos documentos de identificação.
Só poderão ser registrados acidentes com até quatro veículos envolvidos, além do veículo do motorista que está fazendo o registro. Também estão excluídos dessa primeira fase acidentes que tenham cunho criminal, por exemplo, quando um dos motoristas está com indícios de que usou bebida alcoólica ou fugiu da cena do crime. Também é necessário que haja duas testemunhas por cada solicitação.
Segundo o Governo de Minas, o projeto deverá diminuir o número de registros presenciais feitos nas delegacias e também os confeccionados pela Policia Militar, reduzindo o tempo de espera para registro das demais ocorrências nas unidades policiais. Os usuários do serviço poderão fazer a ocorrência no local do acidente, usando o celular ou tablet, ou do computador de casa.
De acordo com informações da Superintendência Adjunta da Policia Civil, enquanto na delegacia a elaboração de uma ocorrência pode durar de duas a quatro horas, pela internet, o solicitante irá gastar em média 15 minutos para concretizá-la. Além disso, acredita-se que o projeto vá gerar economia de insumos e energia, liberar mais policiais militares para o policiamento ostensivo e os policiais civis para a produção de inquéritos. Atualmente, essas ocorrências demandam 27% do atendimento da Polícia Civil.
