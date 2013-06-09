OBRA PARALISADA GANHA “FESTA DE ANIVERSÁRIO”

No próximo dia 15 de setembro, faz um ano que tiveram início os trabalhos de reformulação da Ponte do Zé André. Moradores e usuários da estrada que tem a passagem como referência resolveram “comemorar” a data fazendo um protesto bem-humorado contra o descaso do Governo de Minas com os cidadãos que dependem da ligação.
A ação foi organizada por produtores e suas familías, que estacionaram seus veículos em ambos os lados da ponte e se reuniram perto da placa que fala sobre a reforma, o investimento e o prazo em que tudo deveria estar concluído (três meses). Numa comemoração simbólica de aniversário, o grupo levou até imitações de bolos e cantou “Parabéns pra você” para ironizar a promessa não cumprida.
Você confere a notícia completa na próxima edição do JPF, que será excepcionalmente publicada nesta sexta-feira (6).
