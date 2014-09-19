NOVOS VALORES DO IPTU ASSUSTAM MORADORES

Os últimos dias tem sido de intensa movimentação de moradores poço-fundenses na Prefeitura da cidade, principalmente no setor de tributação. Proprietários de imóveis estão assustados com os novos valores do IPTU – Imposto Predial e Territorial Urbano. Todos sabiam que com as novas regras adotadas pelo Poder Executivo haveria um aumento na taxa a ser desembolsada, mas não imaginavam que ele viria tão alto. Há casos em que o cidadão terá que pagar 300% a mais do que o imposto do ano passado.

Como a própria lei que trata deste assunto permite recursos, muita gente foi ao Paço Municipal para fazer seu protesto. No entanto, há reclamações de que os responsáveis por este setor não estariam dando as informações de maneira correta. Há também quem já esteja optando por procurar o Ministério Público para contestar os valores, bem como os critérios para os cálculos.

Uma reunião está marcada para esta sexta-feira (19), às 14h00, na Câmara Municipal, para tratar deste assunto. Representantes da empresa Gestec Municipal ltda ME, que foi contratada pela Prefeitura para assessoria na área tributária, inclusive na questão do IPTU, deverão prestar esclarecimentos sobre o tema. Segundo conversa informal com o assessor jurídico da Poder Executivo, o encontro seria apenas para vereadores, mas o edil Osmar Santana (Sargento Santana) está convocando toda a população a participar, por meio de seu perfil na rede social facebook. “Não tem que dar explicações só pra nós. Todos os que receberam os boletos e estão insatisfeitos têm que participar deste encontro. Afinal, se eles tem o dever de pagar, também tem o direito de receber explicações”, disse o parlamentar.

Detalhes sobre toda esta confusão você terá em nossa próxima edição do JPF.