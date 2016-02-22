NOVO EMBATE ENTRE PREFEITURA E MINISTÉRIO PÚBLICO

A semana já está começando com um novo embate entre o Ministério Público e a Prefeitura de Poço Fundo. O alvo, desta vez, é um critério utilizado pelo Poder Executivo para definir os classificados para as vagas em aberto no Processo Seletivo realizado recentemente no município.

A cláusula em questão é a que concede pontos (até 20 no máximo) para quem já tem experiência no cargo escolhido, ou seja, pessoas que já trabalham na Prefeitura, mas que por não serem efetivos também tiveram que fazer as provas. Há casos em que o concorrente ficaria na quinta colocação mas acabou pulando para a primeira posição. O promotor Carlos Dozza quer, através de Ação Civil Pública com pedido de liminar, que este critério seja excluido e a lista de aprovados refeita. Além de considerar esta concessão injusta, já que os atuais servidores contratados já contariam com uma vantagem em detrimento de outros aspirantes, a medida não promoveria uma reformulação do quadro de funcionários, algo que o MP considera necessário.

O caso chegou nas mãos do juiz substituto Fernando Tamburini, que optou por não conceder a liminar, mas ordenou que a Prefeitura fosse intimada a se explicar. O mandado foi enviado nesta segunda-feira (22), e assim que retornar ao Fórum passarão a ser contadas 72 horas para que os argumentos sejam apresentados.

Detalhe: Em sua página do facebook, a Prefeitura já está convocando os aprovados para os trâmites que antecedem à posse dos cargos