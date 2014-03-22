NOVO ASSALTO A POSTO DE COMBUSTÍVEIS EM MACHADO

O posto de combustíveis Brasão, localizado na BR 267, em Machado, foi novamente alvo de assaltantes na madrugada deste sábado (22). De acordo com um frentista, o ladrão era um rapaz com cerca de 1,60m de altura, trajando bermuda azul, camiseta estampada e usando chinelos sujos de lama. O detalhe é que os cabelos do assaltante eram tingidos de amarelo.

O bandido teria chegado e perguntado quanto era uma lata de refrigerante, mas antes mesmo de receber a resposta sacou uma arma, da qual a vítima não soube dizer nenhum detalhe, a engatilhou e apontou na direção do funcionário, exigindo todo o dinheiro que tivesse por ali.

Depois de conseguir o que queria, o meliante fugiu rumo ao Jardim das Oliveiras e não foi mais visto. Ninguém foi preso até o momento.