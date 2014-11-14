NOVO ARROMBAMENTO NO CENTRO

Ladrões novamente invadiram um estabelecimento do Centro de Poço Fundo. Desta vez, a vítima foi novamente o comerciante Mauro (Lanches), que parece estar revezando com a Chamonix como alvo preferencial dos bandidos. Foram levadas apenas moedas de R$ 1 e de R$ 0,50 que são deixadas na gaveta do caixa, numa comprovação de que os invasores queriam apenas dinheiro para possivelmente comprar drogas.
Os dois comércios tem características semelhantes, inclusive na forma de acesso, o que leva a crer que os autores tenham descoberto uma forma de arrombar facilmente as portas e, por isso, os delitos têm ocorrido repetidamente.
Mauro não se conforma com a ousadia dos meliantes. Segundo ele, a Policia Militar tem feito intenso patrulhamento pela área, mas eles esperam o momento oportuno para atacar.
Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.

