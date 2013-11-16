NOVA VENTANIA SURPREENDE POÇO-FUNDENSES

Embora o forte calor quase sempre termine com tempestades de verão, o poço-fundense com certeza não esperava a forte ventania que passou pela cidade na tarde deste sábado (16). Os estragos ainda estão sendo apurados, mas pelo visto, desta vez, não houve reclamação (pelo menos até o fechamento desta nota) de alagamentos em residências por conta de enxurradas ou rios. No entanto, alguns danos foram registrados no centro da cidade.

Você teve algum problema com a tempestade? Relate aqui!