NOVA TENTATIVA DE ASSALTO NO SICOOB CREDIVAR DE MACHADO

Foto: Roberto Felisbino

O Sicoob/Credivar de Machado sofreu uma nova tentativa de assalto na madrugada desta segunda-feira (01). De acordo com informações dos funcionários que estavam limpando a bagunça deixada, os meliantes quebraram as duas portas de entrada da agência bancária, e tentaram explodir o caixa eletrônico que fica no interior. O explosivo não funcionou corretamente, e sem sucesso, os vândalos evadiram e nada foi levado do local, apenas foi deixado um rastro de sujeira e destruição.

Os funcionários aguardam a perícia que virá de Varginha para que o local seja liberado. Mais informações e todos os detalhes dessa tentativa de assalto você confere na edição do próximo sábado da Gazeta Machadense.