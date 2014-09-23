NOVA TECNOLOGIA REVOLUCIONA MERCADO DE INTERNET EM POÇO FUNDO

Transmissão de dados, voz e vídeos em longas distâncias sem perda de qualidade e com altíssimas velocidades, o que permite baixar programas e músicas com mais rapidez e com tempo de espera por downloads e uploads reduzido. Estas são algumas das vantagens de uma grande novidade oferecida pela Conecte: a tecnologia da fibra óptica.

Segundo o engenheiro de Telecomunicações e proprietário da empresa poço-fundense, Daniel Alves, a fibra óptica é uma estrutura de vidro cilíndrica, transparente e flexível, com dimensões microscópicas similares às de um fio de cabelo. “A fibra óptica transporta as informações na velocidade de luz e, hoje, é considerada o meio mais moderno e eficiente no mundo das telecomunicações”.

Para exemplificar o que significa esta diferença, Daniel faz um comparativo do sistema atual disponível na cidade com a nova tecnologia. “Basta pensar que a internet via rádio, a mais utilizada em Poço fundo, funciona através da propagação de ondas eletromagnéticas, assim o sistema fica exposto à interferência de outros provedores, reduzindo o desempenho e a velocidade de navegação na rede. Na fibra, no entanto, a informação é transmitida livre de interferências e sem nenhuma queda na qualidade. Deste modo, ela evita problemas de oscilação ou perda de sinal, o que torna a tecnologia mais estável e de maior qualidade para o cliente”.

Velocidade em números

A fibra ótica garante velocidades muito maiores do que as fornecidas pelos fios de cobre comuns e pela internet via rádio. Hoje, uma conexão

banda larga rápida é oferecida com cerca de 10 Mbps (megabits por segundo), o que permite downloads a quase 1,25 MB/s (megabytes por segundo). Os padrões básicos da nova tecnologia apontam para velocidades que chegam de 10 Gbps (gigabites por segundo), o que resulta em transmissões de 1.280 MB/s. “É um aumento considerável, que pode ser extremamente importante, por exemplo, para quem gosta de jogar online ou baixar muitos arquivos”, ressalta Daniel.

Em Poço Fundo, uma comparação entre a conexão via rádio de um mega e a transmissão via fibra de cem mega serve para ilustrar esta diferença. Pelo primeiro, fazer download de uma música com 5 MB leva até 40 segundos, mas com a nova tecnologia isso diminui para 0,4 segundos. O tempo para baixar um vídeo de 20 MB seria reduzido de dois minutos para 1,6 segundos. Um CD de 700 MB, que, no modo tradicional, gastaria 94 minutos para ficar gravado no computador, é adquirido em menos de um minuto, e um DVD de 4 GB (gigabytes), que, em média, demoraria nove horas para ser transferido, estaria disponível em cinco minutos através do novo serviço.

Cobertura inicial