NOVA PORTARIA DE JUIZADO DISCIPLINA PARTICIPAÇÃO DE MENORES EM EVENTOS

A Juiza da Comarca de Poço Fundo, Fernanda Machado de Moura Leite, baixou uma nova portaria com um conjunto de normas disciplinares para participação de menores em eventos dos mais diversos, inclusive shows, bailes, disputas esportivas e atividades culturais, além de vários outros temas. O documento, datado do dia 25 de fevereiro, tem como objetivos “disciplinar de forma abrangente a entrada e permanência de menores em locais de diversão e logradouros públicos”, em especial no período noturno; promover esclarecimentos quanto “aos dispositivos do Estatuto da Criança e do Adolescente, para prevenir e corrigir a violação dos direitos do menor”; “esclarecer que a criança e o adolescente tem não só direitos, mas também deveres e obrigações para com os pais, os professores, as autoridades e para com a comunidade”, e “adequar à Lei, boates, motéis, bancas e revistas, lojas de conveniências, locadoras, bares e afins”.
A Portaria 06/2014 foi enviada aos órgãos que ficarão responsáveis pela fiscalização das regras, e também à Imprensa, para publicação em sites e edições impressas.
Por estarmos em pleno período de Carnaval, o JPF resolveu publicar em suas páginas, num primeiro momento, o capítulo que trata especialmente sobre este tema, já que muitos pais e também os promotores dos eventos de momo tinham dúvidas sobre os procedimentos corretos.
Detalhe para o fato de que MENORES DE 15 ANOS NÃO PODERÃO ENTRAR NOS BAILES DE CARNAVAL DESACOMPANHADOS DE PAIS OU RESPONSÁVEIS DE FORMA ALGUMA (portanto, aquela velha tática da assinatura de um termo de responsabilidade na entrada está descartada), e também para os artigos que definem quem são estes responsáveis, para os termos deste documento.
Publicamos também os artigos que tratam dos órgãos fiscalizadores, para ciência de todos.
Em tempo: Vale lembrar que dentre todas as regras, uma não muda e pode gerar severas punições: É PROIBIDO VENDER OU SERVIR BEBIDAS ALCOÓLICAS A MENORES DE 18 ANOS, independente do fato deles estarem enquadrados na autorização para a entrada em festas ou não.
CONFIRA ABAIXO:
(…)
ART. 1º. Para os efeitos da presente portaria, considera-se criança a pessoa até doze anos de idade incompleto, e adolescente aquela entre doze e dezoito anos de idade. Para os efeitos da presente portaria, considera-se menor toda a pessoa com menos de dezoito anos de idade.
ART. 2. Para os efeitos da presente portaria, considera-se responsável legal as seguintes pessoas: os pais, o tutor, curador ou guardião. § 1º Para atividades especificas, o responsável legal poderá autorizar, por escrito e com firma reconhecida, outras pessoas maiores de dezoito anos a acompanharem seus filhos, dentro dos limites desta portaria.
§ 2º Para atividades especificas, nos limites da presente portaria e independentemente de autorização do responsável legal, poderão ser considerados responsáveis os parentes maiores de dezoito anos. Para os efeitos da presente portaria, considera-se parente os avós, tios, irmãos e cunhados, desde que maiores de dezoito anos.
Art. 3º. Os menores e seus responsáveis legais ou acompanhantes deverão estar sempre documentados, aqueles para comprovação de identidade e idade e estes para comprovação de identidade e da qualidade de responsável legal. Os tutores, curadores e guardiões, deverão sempre portar cópia dos respectivos termos de tutela, curatela e guarda.
(…)
CAPITULO IX – CARNAVAL
Art. 25. A entrada e permanência de criança em bailes carnavalescos será permitida apenas a partir dos dois anos de idade e exclusivamente nas “matines”, que não poderão se estender além das 19:00 horas.
§ 1º. A criança deverá estar sempre acompanhada de responsável legal, parente ou pessoa autorizada.
§ 2º. Não será permitida a entrada de criança em bailes noturnos, incluindo-se carnaval de rua em recinto fechado, assim entendidos aqueles que se iniciarem ou se estenderem após as 19:00 horas, mesmo que acompanhados de responsável legal.
Art. 26. A entrada de adolescente menor de quinze (15) anos de idade em bailes carnavalescos noturnos somente será permitida se acompanhado de responsável legal, parente ou pessoa autorizada.
Art. 27. Nos desfiles de rua será permitida a participação de criança a partir de (5) anos de idade, desde que autorizados por responsável legal e monitorados por pessoa maior.
Parágrafo único: Os menores deverão estar convenientemente trajados e em condições que não comprometam sua segurança.
Art. 28. O controle de entrada e permanência de menores em bailes e desfiles é de responsabilidade exclusiva dos organizadores, da diretoria dos clubes e escolas de samba e de seus funcionários, que responderão solidariamente por comportamento doloso ou culposo, sem prejuízo da responsabilidade do responsável legal” (…).
(…)
CAPITULO XVI- APREENSÃO DE AUTO DE INFRAÇÃO
Art. 41. O menor encontrado em local e horário impróprios, segundo as normas da presente portaria, deverá ser apreendido e imediatamente entregue ao responsável legal, se estiver na sua companhia. O menor e seu responsável deverão ser convidados a se retirar do local, sob pena de
encaminhamento do menor ao Conselho Tutelar e prisão de seu responsável legal.
§ 1º. Se o menor estiver desacompanhado, deverá ser encaminhado ao Conselho Tutelar, que providenciará sua entrega ao responsável legal, assinando este termo de responsabilidade.
§ 2º. A autoridade que apreendeu o menor, deverá lavrar boletim de ocorrência ou auto de infração, encaminhando cópia ao Conselho Tutelar, Juizado da Infância e da Adolescência e Promotoria de Justiça.
Art. 42. Os comissariados de Menores, as autoridades policiais civis e militares e quaisquer servidores, sem suas diligencias, deverão sempre providenciar, de imediato, a lavratura de auto de infração detalhado e minucioso, assinado por duas testemunhas (art. 194 do ECA).
Parágrafo único: Qualquer pessoa, porém, poderá noticiar a ocorrência de infração ao Comissário de Menores, Conselho Tutelar dos Direitos da Criança e do Adolescente, Conselho Municipal dos Direitos da Criança e do Adolescente ou às autoridades Policiais Civis e Militares.
Art. 49. Todos os proprietários, gerentes, diretores, responsáveis, funcionários e empregados a qualquer título dos estabelecimentos mencionados nesta portaria ou congênere, assim como os responsáveis legais pelos menores, a população em geral e os próprios menores deverão dar todo o apoio ao Juizado de Menores, Curadoria de Menores, Comissariado de Menores, Conselho Tutelar dos Direitos da Criança e do adolescente e demais órgãos governamentais e não governamentais afetos á infância e juventude.
(….)
