NOITE DE REINADO MAIS MOVIMENTADA DOS ÚLTIMOS ANOS

Enfim, 2013 apresentou uma pequena e positiva mudança na organização da Festa de São Benedito. A noite seguinte à do encerramento da novena passou a compor o programa de eventos, e por isso a ampla maioria das barracas permaneceram montadas para acolher o público nesta segunda-feira (30). Ponto positivo também para o Reinado de Reis e Rainhas do Ramalhete, do Terno de Poço Fundo, e também para o víspora com renda direcionada aos trabalhos do grupo. Por conta da movimentação garantida, um bom número de participantes se reuniu em torno da barraca para este último sorteio.

Amanhã, terça-feira (31), acontece a tradicional descida do mastro, e então todos começam a se preparar para a próxima festa, em 2014.