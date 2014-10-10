NEW PILATES INAUGURA SEDE EM POÇO FUNDO

by admin

A New Pilates inaugurou, no dia 8 de setembro (segunda-feira), a sua sede em Poço Fundo. Com um espaço aconchegante e dotado de modernos equipamentos, a empresa do machadense Charles Vieira iniciou suas atividades a todo vapor. Dezenas de pessoas foram até o local para conhecê-lo e aproveitaram a oportunidade para fazer suas matrículas.

Se você quer manter sua saúde e o corpo em dia, visite a New Pilates, escolha um plano e dê outro rumo à sua vida!

