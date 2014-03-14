NANY PEOPLE SE APRESENTA AMANHÃ EM MACHADO

A comediante Nany People apresenta amanhã (15), a partir das 20h30, no Teatro do CIC (Colégio Imaculada Conceição), em Machado, o seu espetáculo de stand up “Tsunany”. O evento conta com a organização do professor Clayton Nery. Os ingressos são limitados e ainda podem ser adquiridos nos seguintes locais: Lanche Chapisquinho, Academia Cia. do Corpo (unidades 1 e 2), Mundo Tour (agência do shopping), Cantina da Fumesc e com o próprio promotor do acontecimento. Em Poço Fundo, as entradas podem ser compradas no Jornal de Poço Fundo e na Rádio Gimirim FM.

Confira o vídeo promocional do evento: