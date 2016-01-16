MURO DE ARRIMO DESABA E DESTRÓI RESIDÊNCIA NO MÃE RAINHA

As fortes chuvas que cairam sobre a cidade na madrugada deste sábado (16) por pouco não causam uma tragédia. Graças a infiltrações, um muro de arrimo desabou e destruiu totalmente a área de serviço e o quarto de casal de uma residência da rua João Vellani, no bairro Mãe Rainha. Por muita, muita sorte mesmo, ninguém ficou ferido, mas os prejuízos foram grandes para os jovens proprietários, que adquiriram a casa há cerca de um mês por meio de financiamento da Caixa Econômica Federal e ali moravam com o filho de cinco anos de idade. Uma motocicleta também comprada há pouco tempo e eletrodomésticos, dentre outros móveis, ficaram debaixo dos escombros e da grande quantidade de terra.

A Policia Miitar esteve no local e confeccionou um boletim de ocorrência, a ser encaminhado para órgãos competentes e para futuras providências.