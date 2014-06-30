MULHER É DETIDA APÓS ATO DE RACISMO

Uma comerciante de 53 anos foi presa pela Policia Militar e conduzida à Delegacia Regional de Alfenas, ontem (29), após ser acusada de injúria racial contra um lavrador de 61, no bairro Mãe Rainha. A vitima acionou os militares e afirmou que a mulher o havia chamado de chimpanzé, por conta de sua cor negra, e que há muito tempo ambos vêm se desentendendo.

Procurada, a suspeita negou o xingamento, mas confirmou que não tem se dado bem com o idoso, acusando-o inclusive de querer atear fogo em sua casa. Nenhum dos dois explicou o porque das brigas.

A comerciante ouviu voz de prisão por injúria racial e ambos foram se explicar diante do delegado de plantão. Os detalhes, você terá na próxima edição do JPF