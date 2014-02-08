A jovem Marília Cristina Peres (23 anos) foi morta hoje (8), por volta das 13 horas, na residência de sua mãe, situada na Rua São Vicente, no bairro São José (Canto), pelo ex-marido Willian Ferreira (31 anos). O motivo do crime teria sido a separação do casal, ocorrida há algumas semanas, e o recente pedido oficial de divórcio, feito pela vítima por meio de seu advogado.
Segundo informações levantadas por nossa reportagem, Marília estava sozinha na residência de sua genitora, quando o assassino chegou em um Fiat Pálio, de cor branca, adentrou o imóvel e disparou três vezes contra ela. Em seguida, o autor fugiu, tomando rumo ignorado. A Polícia Militar iniciou um rastreamento para tentar encontrar o rapaz, mas, pouco tempo depois, recebeu a informação de que ele teria se entregado no Quartel de Machado, de onde foi levado para a Delegacia Regional de Alfenas.
Os delegados Éder Neves (de Poço Fundo) e Bruno Esteves (plantonista deste fim de semana), juntamente com investigadores e uma equipe da PM gimirinense, estiveram no local, preservando a cena do delito, para os trabalhos da Perícia.
O corpo de Marília foi levado para o IML de Alfenas, e espera-se que seja liberado ainda neste sábado à familia, para o velório e sepultamento, que já está marcado para as 09h00 deste domingo (9).
A mulher deixa uma filha de apenas 1 ano de idade.
Mais detalhes sobre este caso, você confere ainda no nosso site e na próxima edição do JPF.
Pingback: Mulher é assassinada pelo Ex-Marido em Poço Fundo | Alô Alô Cidade
