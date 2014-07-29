MUDANÇAS POSITIVAS MARCAM 105ª FESTA DE SÃO BENEDITO

Um evento marcado pela simplicidade, pelo espaço amplo e pela rapidez da Polícia Militar ao garantir a segurança dos participantes. Assim foi a 105ª Festa de São Benedito de Poço Fundo, que se encerra oficialmente hoje (29), com a tradicional “Descida do Mastro”.

Foram 13 dias de grande movimentação, mas com fluxo tranquilo por conta das mudanças promovidas pela organização, que, além de proibir montagem de barracas no entorno da Praça Antônio Velani, eliminou o velho cercado e optou por uma grande tenda para proteger quem preferia ficar na barraca central.

A Igreja de São Benedito ficou lotada em todas as celebrações da novena, e a missa de encerramento, animada pelos membros do Terno de Congo e pelo Grupo Santa Cecília, mais uma vez, encantou poço-fundenses e visitantes.

Na parte social, o víspora foi altamente concorrido e o bingo, desta vez, rápido e tranquilo, mesmo com milhares de pessoas se aglomerando diante do palco.

Pela 13ª Festa de São Cristóvão, novamente, a carreata fez com que centenas de veículos tomassem conta da cidade e ainda contou com a benção da chuva, que resolveu se fazer presente durante todos os trabalhos e na hora da benção dos motoristas, veículos e chaves.

A nota negativa ficou por conta dos brigões, que, em alguns momentos, conseguiram quebrar a paz de quem queria apenas se divertir. Mas outro ponto positivo foi a ação da segurança, em especial, da Polícia Militar, que prendeu um homem armado e ainda conseguiu deter traficantes que atuavam no espaço do festa.

Os detalhes deste grande agito, que já está deixando saudades, você confere na próxima edição do JPF.

Aguarde e confira!