MUDANÇA NA DIREÇÃO DE VIAS CAUSA CONFUSÃO NO PRIMEIRO DIA

Quatro ruas importantes de Poço Fundo sofreram uma mudança na mão de direção,que vale a partir desta segunda-feira (16), mas muitos motoristas ainda não estão seguindo o que mandam as novas regras. A troca da sinalização, que deveria ter sido feita antecipadamente, está sendo feita somente hoje, e muita gente está se confundindo. Condutores afirmam que houve pouca divulgação das mudanças por parte da prefeitura, apesar das faixas fixadas em todas as vias que passariam pelas modificações.
Por isso, vale o aviso a todos os motoristas: A rua Professor Ramos passou a ser mão única no sentido Centro – Bairro, começando da Praça São Francisco. Já a rua Barão de Alfenas sofreu a mesma modificação, mas no sentido contrário, seguindo para a Praça São Francisco. A rua Arcanjo Mendes, por sua vez, passa a ser mão única no sentido à Escola Estadual São Marcos, enquanto a José Evangelista dos Anjos deve ser utilizada apenas para quem desejar seguir rumo à avenida Dr. Lélio.
A Prefeitura reitera que estas modificações estarão ocorrendo em caráter experimental, e podem ser revertidas caso os resultados não sejam os esperados. Resta saber quando os nossos condutores de veículos vão se acostumar com a novidade.
