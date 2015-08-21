MP ENTRA COM AÇÃO PARA ANULAR CONTRATAÇÃO DE EMPRESA DE CONCURSOS

O concurso público para provimento de diversos cargos da Prefeitura de Poço Fundo, que já estava suspenso por conta de irregularidades apuradas antes e durante o dia de aplicação das provas, se tornou alvo de mais uma ação do Ministério Público. O Promotor Carlos Dozza pede agora que o Poder Executivo anule os atos que culminaram na contratação da Sociedade de Desenvolvimento do Vale dos Bandeirantes, apontando vícios no processo licitatório e ainda apresentando vários documentos que comprovariam a inidoneidade da referida empresa.

Detalhes em nossa edição de amanhã do JPF.