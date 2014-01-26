MOVIMENTO “TERÇO DOS HOMENS” COMEMORA ANIVERSÁRIO

Católicos e devotos de Nossa Senhora, de mais de 20 cidades da região, vieram à Poço Fundo na tarde deste domingo (26) para um grande momento de religiosidade e de muita festa: O grupo poço-fundense do Movimento Nacional Terço dos Homens completou nesta data seu quarto ano de atividades.

O grupo, fundado quase que por acaso pelos amigos João Antônio (Pinguela), Antônio Ferreira (“Seu” Toninho) e Francisco Donizete (Zetinho Pedreiro), começou com cerca de 20 pessoas e hoje tem em seus quadros pelo menos 180 seguidores, com encontros contando em média com 100 participantes.

A comemoração não poderia ser diferente. Visitantes e fiéis locais se reuniram diante da Igreja de Nossa Senhora do Rosário, de onde saíram em procissão até a Matriz de São Francisco de Paula. Lá, foi rezado um terço em Ação de Graças, com benção do Santíssimo ao final, e em seguida todos seguiram para o Centro de Pastoral, onde foi realizada uma bela confraternização, com um lanche para os peregrinos.

Os detalhes desta festa e um pouco da história do Terço dos Homens você confere em nossa próxima edição do JPF.