MOTOS SE CHOCAM EM ESQUINA DO BAIRRO NOVA GIMIRIM

|Diante de grande número de curiosos, equipe do Pronto Atendimento prepara vitima para transporte na Ambulância
Duas motos se envolveram em um abalroamento numa esquina do bairro Nova Gimirim, no inicio da noite desta sexta-feira (15). Pelo que foi apurado por nossa reportagem, uma Honda CG 150 Titan, que seguia pela rua Orquísia de Paiva sentido à avenida João Gonçalves de Lima, não teria respeitado um sinal de parada obrigatória e acabou atingindo a lateral de uma Honda Pop 100 que trafegava pela rua Mário Paulino da Costa. A condutora da motoneta, R.M.A. (40 anos) ficou ferida e teve que ser levada para o Pronto Atendimento. Segundo informações colhidas por nossa reportagem, ela passa bem e não teve nenhuma fratura confirmada nas radiografias realizadas, mas foi encaminhada ao Instituto de Medicina Especializada de Alfenas (Imesa) para exames mais detalhados.
O piloto da CG, E.C. (40 anos) sofreu escoriações, mas recusou atendimento médico. Ele assumiu que havia cometido um erro ao passar pela esquina, e afirmava estar disposto a cobrir qualquer despesa decorrente do acidente. O motociclista, que também é caminhoneiro, ainda afirma que aprendeu a lição com o sinistro. “Pra falar a verdade, já passei por esta esquina outras vezes, sem muita preocupação. A questão é que hoje acabou acontecendo esta batida com a moto, e pelo visto, graças a Deus, não foi nada tão grave, mas já imaginou se eu estivesse dirigindo o caminhão? Não quero nem pensar no que teria ocorrido. Aprendi a lição agora”.
O condutor, o marido da vítima e testemunhas ficaram no local até a chegada da Policia Militar, para elaboração de um boletim de ocorrência e a possível busca de um acordo prévio quanto às responsabilidades que deveriam ser assumidas.
