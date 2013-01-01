MOTOS SE CHOCAM E TRÊS FICAM FERIDOS

*Atualizada às 08h00 de sábado, 28/09

Um acidente no mínimo inusitado ocorreu no início da noite desta sexta-feira (27), entre os quilômetros 47 e 48 da rodovia MG 179, a pouco mais de 200 metros do acesso II de Poço Fundo. Duas motos se chocaram e três pessoas ficaram feridas.

As informações são desencontradas até o momento. Algumas pessoas afirmam que os veículos bateram de frente, enquanto outras já dizem que houve uma tentativa de ultrapassagem mal realizada, e esta acabou em abalroamento. Somente após o que for relatado pela Policia Rodoviária Estadual é que dados mais concretos poderão ser repassados.

No momento em que tentamos contato com o Hospital de Gimirim, as equipes estavam às voltas com o socorro aos envolvidos, e tentavam conseguir transferência urgente para um deles, Damião Souza Correia (25 anos), morador do bairro São Benedito. O estado dele exigia mais cuidados que os demais, pois sofreu diversos traumas, o mais grave no tórax, e precisava urgentemente de vaga em uma UTI. Vários hospitais foram contactados, e ele foi incluído no sistema denominado Sus-fácil, mas só foi removido para o Hospital Alzira Velano por volta das 2h00 da madrugada, por iniciativa do médico plantonista Dr. Samuel, na chamada “vaga zero”, muitas vezes a única alternativa para se tentar salvar uma vida. A remoção foi feita com acompanhamento de outro médico, Dr. Vânius, com o enfermeiro Sávio e o motorista Fabrício.

Os outros dois feridos, José Lúcio de Souza (19 anos), e Jonathan de Carvalho (23 anos), que estavam na outra moto, permaneciam internados. José, morador de Machado, também aguardava transferência para atendimento com especialista em ortopedia, por conta de fratura sofrida em uma das pernas. Jonathan, que é de Poço Fundo, ficou em observação, mas aparentemente não tinha ferimentos graves.