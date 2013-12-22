MOTORISTAS RECLAMAM DE TAMANHO DE FAIXA ELEVADA

O novidade, que visa dar segurança aos pedestres, teria sido feita num tamanho fora do padrão
Mal acabou de ser inaugurada, a passagem elevada construída próximo ao Lacqua Perfumes está gerando protestos. Não pela iniciativa de dar segurança aos pedestres, algo elogiado por todos, mas pelo tamanho, que estaria fora dos padrões.

Faixas do gênero deveriam ser feitas para caber todo e qualquer veículo pequeno inteiro, mas no caso da Praça São Francisco ocorre o contrário: Os pneus dianteiros e traseiros  tocam o asfalto ao mesmo tempo antes da travessia, como uma lombada comum. Além disso, carros baixos podem ser danificados, já que a altura da passagem apresenta pontos  de irregularidade.
Os motoristas esperam que isto seja corrigido o mais rápido possível, e que as próximas elevações entre calçadas sejam feitas no tamanho padrão, para evitar dissabores.
Veja abaixo o vídeo que fizemos no local, e também a imagem de uma passagem do gênero, feita em outra cidade

Este seria o tamanho correto para a elevação

