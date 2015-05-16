MOTORISTA PERDE CONTROLE EM CURVA E CARRO CAPOTA NA MG 179

Um capotamento registrado na tarde deste sábado (16) na altura do quilômetro 49 da rodovia MG 179 deixou duas pessoas feridas. Um Ford Ka, de São José dos Campos, seguia no sentido São João da Mata – Poço Fundo quando o motorista perdeu o controle numa curva e saiu no acostamento contrário ao que seguia. Ao tentar voltar, atravessou novamente a estrada e capotou, indo parar em um pasto da margem direita. Os dois passageiros que o acompanhavam ficaram levemente feridos e foram levados por populares ao Hospital de Gimirim. O condutor não se machucou.

