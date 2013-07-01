MOTORISTA FOGE DA POLICIA E ACABA PROVOCANDO ACIDENTE

O motorista de um Fiat Uno com placas de Machado acabou detido pela Policia Militar após sofrer um acidente na Rua João Soares Júnior no final da noite deste domingo (30). A suspeita é de que ele estaria dirigindo embriagado. De acordo com os componentes da guarnição responsável pelo plantão noturno, o rapaz já havia sido flagrado efetuando manobras perigosas em outro ponto da cidade, quando passou a ser acompanhado, mas foi perdido de vista. Não demorou muito para que chegasse a notícia da batida.

Segundo testemunhas, o carro seguia sentido à avenida José Evilásio Assi quando, na conhecida “rotatória do Ipé”, o condutor perdeu o controle, bateu lateralmente num poste, rodou na pista e parou no meio fio do sentido inverso (defronte à oficina Rigotti). O impacto foi tão forte que o pneu traseiro direito se soltou, mas felizmente ninguém ficou ferido.

O causador do sinistro foi encaminhado ao Hospital de Gimirim, para avaliação do seu estado, e até o fechamento desta nota aguardava decisão quanto à sua possível condução à Delegacia Regional de Alfenas, para as demais providências. O carro foi removido pelo guincho da Auto Socorro Paiva.