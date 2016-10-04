MOTORISTA FICA SERIAMENTE FERIDO EM ACIDENTE NO CENTRO

Um homem sofreu sérios cortes no rosto após chocar-se violentamente com seu Fiat Uno no canteiro central da avenida Dr. Lélio de Almeida, no centro de Poço Fundo, na madrugada deste domingo (10). A vitima provavelmente estava sem o cinto de segurança, e atingiu em cheio o parabrisa do veículo.

Informações preliminares levantadas por nossa reportagem dão conta de que o motorista havia acabado de chegar de Paraguaçu, do trabalho, e acredita-se que ele tenha dormido ao volante. Ele foi levado para o Hospital de Gimirim, onde permanece internado. Ainda segundo levantamentos feito por nossa reportagem, apesar da gravidade das lesões ele não corre nenhum risco mais sério, e sua manutenção na enfermaria é apenas para um melhor controle do tratamento inicial.