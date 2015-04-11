MOTORISTA ESCAPA ILESO DE CAPOTAMENTO NA MG 179

Um Fiat Fiorino capotou na rodovia MG 179, na manhã desta quarta-feira (4). Felizmente, o motorista, um entregador de produtos de perfumaria que seguia para cumprir agenda em Poço Fundo, saiu do carro sem nenhum arranhão. Policia Militar deu o apoio necessário e a Policia Rodoviária assumiu a ocorrência em seguida. Os detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.

280 thoughts on “MOTORISTA ESCAPA ILESO DE CAPOTAMENTO NA MG 179

